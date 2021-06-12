Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HPGLY remained flat at $$107.60 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $112.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.91.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

