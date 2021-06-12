Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HARP has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush cut Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $498.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

