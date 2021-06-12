Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $54.58 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $54.58 or 0.00153480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $31.27 million and approximately $644,676.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 606,843 coins and its circulating supply is 572,890 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

