Hathor Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $73.38 million and $1.77 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00173611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00195763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.49 or 0.01130486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.59 or 1.00025871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.