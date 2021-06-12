HC Wainwright Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $58.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s current price.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at $325,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

