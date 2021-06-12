Head to Head Comparison: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Insight Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Insight Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.13%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus target price of $90.83, indicating a potential downside of 14.91%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.17% 16.91% 5.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Insight Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.37 $7.02 million N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.45 $172.64 million $6.19 17.25

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services. The company also offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. In addition, it sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, refurbishes, and redeploys IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. Further, the company provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; workplace services, including virtual technical support, remote service desk and automated self-service solutions; and procures, stages, provides, manages, and disposes hardware assets. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.