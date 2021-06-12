Head to Head Review: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) versus Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Axon Enterprise and Vista Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00 Vista Outdoor 0 0 11 0 3.00

Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $176.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Vista Outdoor has a consensus price target of $45.11, suggesting a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Vista Outdoor.

Risk & Volatility

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Vista Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28% Vista Outdoor 11.95% 35.61% 14.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Vista Outdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 14.95 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,431.27 Vista Outdoor $2.23 billion 1.12 $266.01 million $3.66 11.76

Vista Outdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Axon Enterprise. Vista Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats Axon Enterprise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes. The Outdoor Products segment offers sports protection products, such as helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; outdoor cooking products that include grills and stoves; golf products, which comprise laser rangefinders and other golf technology products; and hydration products, including hydration packs and water bottles. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, law enforcement, and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors, as well as directly to consumers through brand's website and third party e-tail websites. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

