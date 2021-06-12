Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $390,649,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,642,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

