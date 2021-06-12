Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,557 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DZS were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of DZS by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DZS by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DZS by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DZS alerts:

DZSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

DZSI stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. DZS Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Equities analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.