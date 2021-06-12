Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

CVLG stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

