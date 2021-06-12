Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 102,680 shares of company stock worth $107,660. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

