Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,176 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,401,147 shares of company stock worth $98,406,001. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

