Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $232.15 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00060821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001195 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00221953 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035533 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024407 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,695,844 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars.

