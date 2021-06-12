Hellenic Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $123,676.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00011969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $297.48 million and approximately $123,676.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.00456616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

