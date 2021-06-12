HempCoin Price Tops $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $2,416.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,653.80 or 1.00606375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00032790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00063535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009501 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,297,947 coins and its circulating supply is 262,162,796 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

