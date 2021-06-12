Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,920 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

NYSE OGS opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.43. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

