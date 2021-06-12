Heritage Trust Co Buys New Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BP by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BP by 3,802.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 226,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -73.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.