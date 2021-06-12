Heritage Trust Co Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

