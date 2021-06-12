Heritage Trust Co Sells 440 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,271,233.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

