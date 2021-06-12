Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

TSE HRX traded down C$0.51 on Friday, reaching C$18.30. 17,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$673.37 million and a P/E ratio of 33.27. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.90.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$154.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million. Research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

