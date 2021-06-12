HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

