HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,456,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after buying an additional 122,665 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,843,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 994,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,714,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $81.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

