HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,488,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:NAAC opened at $9.68 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.