Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Sells $1,131,379.41 in Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HRC opened at $113.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.76. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

