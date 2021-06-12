Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $128.61 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

