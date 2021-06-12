Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Up 614.3% in May

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 614.3% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Horizonte Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Separately, Cormark started coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.