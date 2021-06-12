H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRUFF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HRUFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

