Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $419.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.12. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

