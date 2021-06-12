Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBDRY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.