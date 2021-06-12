Ï„Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $33,001.33 or 0.91876384 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00174991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00195970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.01115170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,976.88 or 1.00160397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

