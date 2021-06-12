ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock opened at $216.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $155.28 and a twelve month high of $234.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.88.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

