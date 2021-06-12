Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) PT Raised to $9.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.30% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92. Immutep has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Get Immutep alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the first quarter worth approximately $6,140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immutep by 948.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974,911 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Immutep by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Immutep during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immutep during the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.