Incent 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $321,068.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Incent has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $4.58 million and $321,068.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058381 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00170649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00196210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.01119965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,586.36 or 1.00217155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.