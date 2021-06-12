Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $147,043.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.83 or 0.00016197 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $147,043.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 47% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

