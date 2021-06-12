ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.