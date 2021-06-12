ING Groep NV Cuts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.24. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $178,025.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,748. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

