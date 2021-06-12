ING Groep NV Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 106.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 51.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

EMN stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

