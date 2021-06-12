ING Groep NV Purchases 1,162 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.