Insider Buying: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Acquires 5,500,000 Shares of Stock

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 7,063 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $70,983.15.

On Thursday, May 20th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 159,925 shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $1,607,246.25.

ARYA opened at $11.16 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 706,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 240.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

