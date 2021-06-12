Insider Buying: Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) President Purchases $11,220.00 in Stock

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) President Kevin M. Landis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $11,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 621,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,216.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 781.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

