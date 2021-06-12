Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells 57,572 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $8,076,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $9,473,862.18.

On Thursday, May 20th, Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,600,679.04.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.86. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

