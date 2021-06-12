Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Insider Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OMI opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

