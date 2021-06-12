Insider Selling: Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Insider Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
OMI opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
