Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells $1,199,622.60 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.