Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Sells $166,010.65 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SGRY opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.