Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Sells 18,736 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 18,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $217,150.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,098.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 2.60.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on STKS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
