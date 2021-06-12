Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Sells 18,736 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 18,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $217,150.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,098.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 278.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 114,911 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 320.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STKS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

