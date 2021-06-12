Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells 6,371 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32.

On Thursday, April 8th, Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51.

Shares of VRSK opened at $172.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.17 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.