Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $366.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.31. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.75 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

