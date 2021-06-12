Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 440.0% in May

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insight Select Income Fund stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,198,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 91,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

