InsurAce Hits Market Capitalization of $15.57 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and $879,283.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00169472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00195957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.75 or 0.01125751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.44 or 0.99991112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

