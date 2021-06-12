Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 30th

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

IPAR stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

